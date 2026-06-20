Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police were tipped off that someone was driving while intoxicated by drink or drugs.
Sussex Police said: “Following a report of a suspected intoxicated man driving to an address in Brentwood Road, Brighton, we attended and arrested two men on Friday afternoon (19 June).
“A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and breach of the peace after he resisted arrest.
“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and assaulting a police officer.
“They were both taken to custody and later released on bail pending further inquiries.”
Clearly old enough to know better. Makes a change from grooming children to sell drugs, though.
Well done to the Police.
Well it’s well done to whoever tipped them off more like
But I know what you mean-wrll done officers, but they do the hard work only for the Judge to give a pathetic sentence.