Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police were tipped off that someone was driving while intoxicated by drink or drugs.

Sussex Police said: “Following a report of a suspected intoxicated man driving to an address in Brentwood Road, Brighton, we attended and arrested two men on Friday afternoon (19 June).

“A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and breach of the peace after he resisted arrest.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of class A drugs and assaulting a police officer.

“They were both taken to custody and later released on bail pending further inquiries.”