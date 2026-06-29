A carer said that a red route planned for Western Road would make life harder and more limited for people with disabilities.

Catherine Lane, who cares for her elderly father, told a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet today (Monday 29 June) that the red route would prevent blue badge holders from visiting shops.

An initial six-month “experimental traffic order” for the route – from Holland Road to Montpelier Road – was announced on Friday 12 June.

Ms Lane said: “Drop-off and pick-up on a road is not enough. A carer cannot leave a vulnerable person while they are inside a hairdresser. They must park outside and stay with them at all times.

“Western Road’s red route makes that impossible. Disabled bays 50 or 200 metres away, if occupied, are no use.”

She asked for a review of the red route as the cabinet prepared to approve its new carers’ strategy which is called Think Carer – Building a Carer Friendly City 2026-30.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said that he understood carers’ concerns and had to balance improved road safety and reduced congestion with disabled residents’ needs.

He said that blue badge holders would have an exemption to pick up and drop off.

The red route plans, he said, would have new and existing disabled bays no more than 50 metres apart for the length of the route.

Councillor Muten said: “The scheme has been subject to an equality impact assessment which specifically considers the needs of disabled people and carers.

“That said, we acknowledge your point that, for some carers, short-stay parking close to a destination, where they can remain with the person they support, is not the same as drop-off and pick-up.”

He committed to monitoring the implementation of the route and to making changes where appropriate in the first 6 to 12 months through continuing consultation.

The council intends to gather feedback from carers and disabled people through the Disabled Car Users Advisory Group while the experimental traffic order is in place.

Work is still needed to create the red route, including installing cameras, more disabled parking bays and loading bays.

For the first two weeks of operation, any drivers who break the rules can expect a warning. After that, the council plans to send a £70 penalty charge notice, with the fine reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

The Western Road red route is being brought in after the red routes in London Road, Preston Road and Lewes Road just over two years ago.