A US matcha chain is opening its first Brighton branch on Saturday – with mini drinks available to takeaway the day before.

Blank Street is opening in what used to be Jones the Bootmaker in East Street, on the junction with Bartholomews.

It is also setting up a beach hut on the seafront from which people can hire deckchairs and take a branded beach towel.

The chain has 40 stores in London and another 14 across the UK, but says this is the first anywhere in the world close to the beach.

Ignacio Llado, co-founder at Blank Street, said: “People have been asking us to come to Brighton for months, so we’re finally here. It’s our first real seaside location and I couldn’t be more excited about it.

“For a lot of people, Blank Street is where they go to take a break, connect with friends, switch off for a moment. We’ve built this store to feel exactly like that and it’s in the perfect setting for it.”

Blank Street Brighton opens to the public from 8am on 11 July at 20-21 East Street.