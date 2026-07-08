An anti-Israel activist previously expelled from the Labour Party has now been chucked out of the Green Party too.

Tony Greenstein is one of a number of pro-Palestine activists who joined the Green Party since the October 7 attacks.

He was suspended in April – and yesterday confirmed he had since been expelled.

He posted a screenshot of an email he said he had received on 29 June which said the decision was take by a Green Party Council (GPC) on 7 May, by a vote of seven for and six against.

In the lengthy blog post, he speculated that the delay in informing him was because the chair of the GPC consulted her “Israeli Embassy handlers”. It’s not clear in the post what evidence he has, if any, she has links with the Israeli embassy, other than her position on the committee which expelled him.

He said the reason he was given for his suspension on 16 April was for a “documented history of anti-Semitism”.

The record of expulsion he published on his blog said: “Despite the repeated instances of anti-Semitism that led to TG’s suspension, post suspension TG has displayed no contrition or regret, but rather sought to solidify his lack of any regret for his previous action by way of seeking to publicly portray those involved in the original decision in a negative light through online posts and blogs.”

It also said he had made false allegations against Green Party members.

Mr Greenstein wrote: “As the first Jewish member of the Labour Party to be expelled as a result of the ‘anti-Semitism’ smear campaign, I experienced a sense of déjà vu when on April 16 I was suspended from the Green Party.

“After I joined the Green Party on March 31 I was the subject of articles in the Jewish Chronicle and Telegraph whose theme was that the Corbyn ‘anti-Semites’ were now crossing over to the Green Party. By April 13 a complaint had been submitted against me.

“But if members of the Labour Party, including some on the left, could be forgiven for thinking that there was no smoke without fire in 2016 when I was suspended, no such excuse can be made today. ‘Anti-Semitism’ has been the sole response to allegations of genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

The Green Party was contacted for comment.