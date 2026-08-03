A convenience store owner has been refused a licence to sell alcohol into the early hours of the morning.

Hafiz Jarabanda, 57, applied to extend the hours on the premises licence for Lewes Road Convenience Store until 2am at weekends and 1am during the week.

At a licensing panel hearing before three councillors – Ivan Lyons, Birgit Miller and Alison Thomson – Mr Jarabanda offered to pull his proposed extended hours back to 1am at weekends and midnight during the week.

He also withdrew his request to end a restriction on the sale of single cans from the Premier branded store at 192-193 Lewes Road, Brighton.

Sussex Police said that later hours could add to problems locally with crime and anti-social behaviour.

The force said that 190 violent crimes had been recorded within 400 metres of the shop over the previous year, as well as several other serious crimes including sexual assaults and robberies.

Crime peaked between midnight and 1am in the area, the police said, and the panel noted that the site was close to The Level which “requires additional policing attention”.

Council licensing officials raised similar concerns and a barrister representing a neighbouring business said that the council should stick to its policy of restricting new licences and licence extensions.

The panel was also told that there were already several late-night off-licences along Lewes Road including another of Mr Jarabanda’s businesses which has a 24-hour licence.

The council said in a decision letter: “The area is saturated with off-licences and this premises is in close proximity to The Level which has policing issues.

“Although the hours applied for have been reduced, the application is still for a period during which crime and disorder is at a peak according to the police who are the main source of advice on crime and disorder.

“The panel does not consider that exceptional circumstances have been shown to depart from the policy which is an evidence-based assessment of risk in relation to applications and the licensing objectives.”