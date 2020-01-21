Albion lose vital fixture- as congestion builds up at the bottom

AFC Bournemouth 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lost a relagation six pointer at the Vitality Stadium.

Harry Wilson put the Cherries ahead ten minutes before the break and minutes later Pascal Gross scored an own goal to double Bournemouth’s advantage.

Callum Wilson made it three for Bournemouth with 15 minutes left, then Aaron Mooy got a consolation for Albion on 81 minutes.

The Seagulls stay 15th in the Premier League for now with just two points separating four teams.

Since 2017 Albion have yet to occupy the bottom three of the Premier League.

The Seagulls next Premier League fixture is against West Ham at The London Stadium on 1st February