Celebrate Alternative Wonky Indie Electronic pop with APRE

APRE have today released brand new single ‘Your Heart’s Like A Jungle’, which is available now on Polydor Records. Following a series of acclaimed introductory EP’s, the London-based band have cut their teeth touring with the likes of Sam Fender, Friendly Fires, Inhaler and Lany. A formidable live force of their own, APRE’s first headline tour includes a date at Brighton’s Green Door Store on 26th February, with additional support across the board already at Radio 1, 6Music and Radio X.

Urgent, anthemic but lyrically raw, ‘Your Heart’s Like A Junge’ – according to APRE – “is about being lost in a relationship. It describes that frustrating feeling when you are trying your best to love someone, but you fail to understand their emotions and get lost in your feelings for them. It’s about the dead ends that mean you will struggle to get along, and the hardships when trusting the person you really love not to break your heart.”

Whether examining the strains on modern relationships or that broader, political sense of chaos, finding your way through ‘the jungle’ is fundamental to the ambitions of APRE. Fronted by co-vocalists Charlie and Jules, the band are as inspired by the socially conscious, observational lyrics of Pet Shop Boys as the alternative indie of Foals – often masking intimate home-truths behind innately massive-sounding songs, such as ‘Your Heart’s Like A Jungle’. Still a group in relative infancy, they may have started life as an outlet for escapism – the boys did, after all, meet in a West London chess club – but across their eclectic, experimental and red-blooded EP’s to date, APRE have also found their voice.

If the band increasingly seem to capture times of crisis (emotional, and generational), part of what makes APRE interesting is the way they engage with the madness. Mixing shrewd lyrical storytelling with occasionally surreal touches, the results are transformed into something universal, positive, and affirming. The jungle of 2020 is APRE’s for the taking.

‘Go Somewhere’ UK tour dates are as follows:

11th Feb – Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge (support from Mealtime / Polly Money)

12th Feb – Sheffield, Record Junkee (support from Mealtime / RAE)

13th Feb – York, The Fulford Arms (support from Violet Contours / Honeytrap)

14th Feb – Newcastle, Think Tank (support from Polly Money / Club Paradise)

15th Feb – Manchester, Deaf Institute (support from Meantime / Polly Money)

17th Feb – Liverpool, Phase One (support from Mealtime / Porij)

19th Feb – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club (support from Mealtime / Porij)

20th Feb – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (support from Polly Money / Plastic Estate)

21st Feb – Oxford, The Bullingdon (support from Birthday Card / Weird Milk)

22nd Feb – Bristol, Louisiana (support from Polly Money / Weird Milk)

23rd Feb – Nottingham, Bodega (support from Polly Money / Weird Milk)

25th Feb – Leicester, The Cookie (support from Polly Money / Weird Milk)

26th Feb – Brighton, Green Door Store (support from Polly Money / Weird Milk)

27th Feb – London, Scala (support from Weird Milk & Bamily)

