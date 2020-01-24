UPDATED – All Brighton to London trains cancelled after person ‘hit by train’

UPDATED – All trains between London and Brighton were cancelled this morning after someone died after being hit by a train in the Balcombe area.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that officers were called out just before 8.15am and that a person on the railway line was pronounced dead at the scene.

The main line was reported to have been reopened just before 11.45am.

Earlier, Southern Railway said: “The police are dealing with an incident between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges.

“As a result, lines are blocked. Trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“This is expected until 1pm.

“Trains are currently unable to run between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges.

“This is causing major disruption in the area. Southern, Gatwick Express and Thameslink services are all affected.

“Your journey will take much longer than usual. Please delay your journey until later today, if possible.

“Trains will either be cancelled or revised to start / finish their journeys away from the affected area.

“Please avoid heading to Haywards Heath for trains towards London and be aware there are no trains departing from Balcombe in either direction.”