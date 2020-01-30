Bong leaves Albion for pastures new at Forest

Gaetan Bong has left Brighton and Hove Albion after nearly four and a half years at the club.

The Cameroon international joined on a free transfer after playing for Wigan.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “I have only worked with Gaetan for six months or so but I do know all about the part he played in helping the club get to the Premier League and then establish itself at this level. I’m sure his contribution over the last four years will not be forgotten by our supporters.

“This season he has found it hard to play regularly but his professionalism and attitude, both in training and around the squad, has always been first class.

“He now has the opportunity to go and play for a club pushing for promotion to the Premier League and on behalf of everyone here I would like to say thank you and wish him well for the future.”

The 31-year-old played for three French clubs – Metz, Tours and Valenciennes – at the start of his career before joining Greek club Olympiakos where he played in four Champions League games.

He came to England in February 2015 to join Wigan Athletic and played 14 times in the Championship, including an appearance against Albion.

Bong was signed by Chris Hughton later that year, made his debut against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2015-16 campaign and his energetic style quickly made him popular with his team-mates and Albion supporters.

He played in the 2010 World Cup and was a key member of the Albion squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017, making 25 appearances.

He has played 51 top-flight games for the Seagulls, including four this season, and his consistent performances earned him an international recall in 2019 after four years for Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations campaign.

In total, Bong made 102 senior appearances for Albion.