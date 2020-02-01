Previous Story
Premier League Match Day 25 – West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 01 Feb 2020 at 2:47 pm
Comment: 0
Glenn Murray makes a rare start for Albion as the Seagulls look maintain their unbeaten run at the London Stadium.
Albion line up: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Bernardo, Trossard, Stephens, Gross, Mooy, Propper, Murray.
Substitutes: Button, Schelotto, March, Maupay, Jahanbakhsh, Connolly, Alzate.
