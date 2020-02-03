Vegans attacked during anti-fur protest



A group of vegan protesters holding an anti-fur demonstration outside a Brighton boutique were attacked yesterday afternoon.

The group, Brighton Vegan Activists, were protesting outside Profile in Duke’s Lane, which sells Canada Goose jackets which have a real fur trim.



The same brand of jacket was worn by a woman who was spat on at Brighton Station by another vegan activist, Dylan Roffey of DxE.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the group said: “Today outside Profile Fashion Brighton ‘Fashion’ store, one of the protesters was attacked by a fur shop customer, for standing up against animal exploitation.

“This incident was unprovoked.

“It’s unsurprising that people who buy into an industry where animals are tortured for status and personal gain, react with toxicity and violence.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police received a call at 2.12pm on Sunday (February 3) regarding a disturbance from a noisy demonstration in Duke Street, Brighton.

“At the same time, a second call was received reporting that a fight had started, but split up less than a minute later.

“There were no further reports and police did not attend.”