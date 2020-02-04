Police shut drug deal flat



A flat in Kemp Town used for drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and disorder has been shut down by police.

Dozens of reports were made to police about dealing and other issues at the flat in just over a month over Christmas.

Police investigated, and applied for an order preventing the flat being used any more.

PC Richard Hall said: “We have worked with the city council to apply for a closure order on the flat after we had 24 incidents reported to us at the property between December 14 and 20 January.

“The occupier and those visiting the flat were making the neighbours’ lives a misery causing anti-social behaviour and drug misuse at the address.”

At a hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday, Tallulah Howell was ordered not to enter the flat for three months or allow anyone else to.

The only people allowed to go in are council staff including their agents and contractors, the police and emergency services.

If anyone has any concerns or information about drug dealing or anti social behaviour, report online or ring 101.