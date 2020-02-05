brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton Kemptown Labour Party decides tonight which Labour leadership candidate to endorse

Posted On 05 Feb 2020
Today Brighton Kemptown Labour Party votes on who to nominate for the Labour leadership.

Brighton Pavilion Labour Party and Hove and Portslade Labour Party will vote on Saturday (8 February).

Member-only meetings to decide on the Constituency Labour Party (CLP) nominations are due to take place this week at the following locations

  1. Brighton Kemptown, 7pm today (Wednesday 5 February), Dorset Methodist church, Dorset Gardens
  2. Brighton Pavilion, 9.30am on Saturday 8 February, Grand Hotel
  3. Hove and Portslade, 2pm on Saturday 8 February, Hove Cricket Ground

Four candidates are still in the Labour leadership race – Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry.

They all have enough backing from MPs and MEPs to approach constituency Labour parties for support. Jess Phillips has withdrawn from the contest.

Each candidate needs either 5 per cent of constituency Labour parties (33) or at least three affiliates (at least two of which shall be a trade union) comprising 5 per cent of affiliated membership to be successfully included on the ballot.

The final date for constituency parties, including the three in Brighton and Hove, and affiliates to submit their nomination is Valentine’s Day, Friday 14 February.

Ballots open for voting by Labour Party members on Friday 21 February and close on 2 April. The result will be announced on Saturday 4 April.

At 10am today (Wednesday 5 February), the constituency nominations were still coming in – and a rolling list of constituency Labour party nominations for the Labour leadership is available and will be updated until Friday 14 February when nominations close.

Candidate Total Nominations

Labour Leader Candidate Union or affiliate support Constituency nominations
Rebecca Long-Bailey UNITE, BFAWU, FBU, CWU 70
Lisa Nandy National Union of Mineworkers

Chinese for Labour

GMB

 28
Jess Phillips Withdrawn Withdrawn
Sir Keir Starmer UNISON, Usdaw, SERA, Community, Labour Movement for Europe, Labour Business, Socialist Health Association 154
Emily Thornberry No union support 12

Read more about the Labour leadership selection process and candidates here and see how MPs and former MEPs voted.

Rebecca Long-Bailey is supported by Unite and the Bakers Food Alliance Worker’s Union.

Lisa Nandy has support from the GMB, the National Union of Mineworkers and Chinese for Labour.

Sir Keir Starmer, who spoke at All Saints Church, in Hove, last night, is backed by Unison, the Socialist Environmental and Resources Association, and USDAW (the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers).

Emily Thornberry will be relying on support from constituency Labour parties because she does not have union backing for her campaign.

Deputy Labour Leadership

For the deputy leadership of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner is the runaway favourite. Here are how the figures broke down on the rolling list of CLP deputy leader nominations once again updated this morning at 10am, Wednesday 5 February

Candidate for deputy Unions or affiliates Constituency nominations
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Campaign for International Development 16
Richard Burgon UNITE, BFAWU, FBU 24
Dawn Butler Chinese for Labour 38
Ian Murray Labour Movement for Europe 27
Angela Rayner

 

 National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), UNISON, GMB, USDAW, CWU, Labour Business, Socialist Health Association 159

Roz Scott is a freelance journalist and copywriter working in Brighton and Hove. You can subscribe to my blog at www.rozscott.com

