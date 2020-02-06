brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton university student spared prison for a second time

Posted On 06 Feb 2020 at 11:17 am
A Brighton University student has been spared prison for a second time in a year after being caught with drugs.

Omari White-Daley, 23, of Bevendean Crescent, Brighton, was sentenced in February last year for having cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply.

White-Daley, who is studying for a business degree and works for his mother, was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to take part in a drug rehabilitation programme and carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

White-Daley was brought back to court by the probation service on Monday (3 February) for failing to attend appointments in November and December without good reason.

Cerys Sayer, prosecuting, said that “compliance had been sporadic” but added that White-Daley had been a man of previous good character before his conviction.

Simon Gruchy, defending, said: “He’s sorry. He was juggling student life and his probation and he knows he was lucky to get this opportunity in the first place. He’s sorry to be here.”

At Hove Crown Court, Judge David Rennie: “It’s quite precarious Things could change if he doesn’t work with them (the probation service).”

Judge Rennie ordered White-Daley to attend five more sessions of “rehabilitation activity” by February next year and ordered him to pay probation £60 for the cost of bringing the case to court.

The judge also gave a second chance to another man convicted of having drugs with intent to supply.

Mahmudal Islam, 28, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was arrested in Brighton with 1 gram of cocaine and 419g of cannabis in June 2018.

Islam was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and 25 hours of rehabilitation activity.

But he failed to turn up without good reason three times in October and December, prompting the probation service to bring him back to court.

Cerys Sayer, defending, said that Islam lost his job in December, adding: “He has been trying to deal with his drug addiction.”

Judge Rennie ordered him to attend three extra rehabilitation sessions and told Islam: “Take this chance. Take this warning. If it goes wrong again, you really are off to prison.”

  1. mlm February 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm Reply

    “works for his mother”. Are you implying that his mother is a drug lord? If not, then re-wording might be a good idea!

