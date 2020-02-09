Storm Ciara hits Brighton and Hove
Posted On 09 Feb 2020 at 2:04 pm
Storm Ciara has hit Brighton and Hove today, bringing driving rain and high waves.
The Met Office issued an amber level wind warning, which was updated yesterday to say that gusts of 70-80mph are expected along southern coasts, peaking at about 3pm.
GTR has asked people not to travel as disruption is expected throughout the day, with speed restrictions in place.
Another yellow be aware wind warning has now been issued for Monday as high winds are expected to continue through the day.
Follow our collection of Storm Ciara tweets below to keep updated on how the storm progresses.
Storm Ciara – Curated tweets by BrightonNewsJo
