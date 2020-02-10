Previous Story
Brighton medical centre evacuated
A Brighton medical centre has closed this morning because of a health and safety emergency.
The County Oak Medical Centre in Carden Hill’s voicemail currently says: “Unfortunately the building has had to close because of an urgent operational health and safety reason.
“For none urgent medical advice, please call 111 or if you feel in need of urgent medical assistance, please call 999.”
More follows.
