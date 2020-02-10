brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Union hits out as another patient transport service ambulance firm goes bust

Posted On 10 Feb 2020 at 9:53 am
By :
Comment: 0

The GMB union has criticised health chiefs as another “patient transport service” ambulance firm has gone bust.

The union criticised the reliance on private providers, with at least four companies going out of business and another walking away over the past few years.

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer spoke out after Medi-1 went into receivership at the end of January, leaving about 30 staff out of pocket and without jobs.

Medi-1 was a sub-contractor to South Central Ambulance Service, the NHS trust that took over the “non-emergency ambulance” contract from the now defunct Coperforma.

The Coperforma saga started when new arrangements were drawn up four to five years ago for the Sussex Patient Transport Service, which takes non-emergency patients to and from hospital, including those in Brighton and Hove.

Health chiefs separated the “booking” function from the “transport” function, prompting the exiting provider, South East Coast Ambulance Service, to pull out of the bidding for the contract.

The contract was awarded to a company called Coperforma but a series of problems throughout 2016 led to South Coast Ambulance Service stepping in.

At least two sub-contractors went bust – Docklands and Langfords – while Thames Ambulance, another private provider, walked away in a row over unpaid invoices.

The GMB said: “Once again, hard-working staff and GMB members are made to suffer for Sussex commissioners dithering.

“Yet another Sussex Patient Transport Service (PTS) provider has gone bust as regional clinical commissioners remain non-committal towards the future of patient transport services in the county.

“Medi-1 are the latest Sussex private PTS provider to go to the wall after getting into financial difficulties leaving around 30 staff and GMB members unpaid and without work.

“Staff found themselves being notified that the company had gone into receivership late on Friday 31 January.”

The GMB called on Sussex health commissioners to commit to the NHS provider South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) – “and the patients of Sussex” – by giving them, as current provider, the security of a five-year minimum contract.

The union said: “This will enable them to continue with developing a full in-house NHS model of provision and not the current hybrid model where SCAS have to manage the expectations and profit-driven desires of private shareholders alongside the needs of patients and the staff who deliver the service.”

Longer contracts also make it more likely that providers will invest in the service, including vehicles and other equipment as well as staff training and development.

Mr Palmer said: “Medi-1 has now become the latest in a long line of failed private contractors working on the CCG’s hybrid model of non-emergency patient transport services being delivered across Sussex.

“As before, staff and their families now have to endure the brunt of profit-driven business failures and the need to find new work immediately while struggling without the money they are owed and desperately need to get by on while they do so.

“GMB of course are back out doing what it does best when private profiteers shut up shop and leave  staff without assistance here in Sussex by supporting those who need us as we press other providers to get involved and help.

“Our concern is that Medi-1, just like others who have failed before, will simply re-present itself to the market in another form and just expect to pick up and secure work from ill-informed commissioners keen to tick boxes by cutting further finances from an already squeezed sector.”

He also said that it was shocking that clinical commissioning group (CCG) bosses appeared to learn “absolutely nothing every time another failure happens”.

Gary Palmer

Mr Palmer added: “Medi-1 is added to the roll call of failed providers such as Coperforma, Docklands, Langfords and Thames Ambulance among others while the contract has been in their charge.

“The only PTS constant remains SCAS and thank heavens for that but, even with their steady hand, the Sussex Patient Transport Service is moving closer towards crisis point.”

Union bosses are concerned that the South Coast Ambulance Service could also pull out unless health chiefs give them greater certainty and a longer contract.

Such a move might mean the end of an NHS-led non-emergency patient transport service in Brighton and Hove and the wider county.

Mr Palmer said: “It wouldn’t be good for staff and our members – and it would be a disaster for patients.”

He said that patients had recently benefited from some of the best levels of service since the Coperforma saga started in 2016.

He added: “We could – no matter how hard it might seem to be to believe it – find ourselves in a worse position than the Coperforma days – and they were about as awful as anyone could imagine.

“The CCGs must back the GMB in putting all doubts around this at times ill-fated contract to an end, joining us in saying to those seeking to solely make money from Sussex NHS services, disregarding both high standard service levels and staff welfare along the way, by saying you no longer welcome here and this is an wholly in-house NHS provision only for the benefit of the patients and not profits.”

See also:

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
February 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday

Posted On22 Jan 2020

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com