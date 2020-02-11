brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton Festival tickets go on sale tomorrow

Posted On 11 Feb 2020
Tickets for the 54th Brighton Festival go on sale to members at 7.30am tomorrow (Wednesday 12 February).

And they go on general sale next Wednesday (19 February) for 120 events at more than two dozen venues – from Saturday 2 May to Sunday 24 May.

Guest director Lemn Sissay, the British and Ethiopian poet and playwright, spoke about some of the ideas behind his theme for this year’s festival – Imagine Nation.

Mr Sissay, who has just finished recording an episode of the TV arts programme Imagine with Alan Yentob, said: “I’ve been given an entire city as my playground and all you have to do is join in.

“Imagination is the heart of who we are and it’s at the heart of the Brighton Festival.

“Creativity is not the monopoly of artists.”

A segment of the programme champions Ethiopian writers as well as one of Mr Sissay’s heroes – described as Ethio-jazz legend – Mulatu Astatke.

And as someone who grew up in care – fostered and in children’s homes – he has planned a project for the festival called Adopt A Nation, inviting the public to adopt him and share their thoughts about their family.

Mr Sissay sang the praises of children’s writers, including Tracy Beaker author Jacqueline Wilson, and said that he first came to Brighton 25 years ago with the writer and producer Henry Normal.

Brighton Festival chief executive Andrew Comben said that accessibility was critical, with the festival returning to venues in Hangleton, East Brighton and Moulsecoomb.

But he said that the festival – with many free performances – will also reach Worthing, Shoreham Port, Lewes, Eastbourne, Hastings and Crawley.

Mr Comben said that there were 17 exclusive premieres and commissions but also several free performances and tickets costing less than £10.

He said: “Brighton Festival is an annual invitation to everyone to explore great art from all over the world and inspire individual creativity.

“We’re excited and proud to be bringing the festival to so many areas of the city and wider region and we hope that Lemn’s encouragement to be brave and try something new creates an ‘Imagine Nation’ in which we can all take part.

“As always the festival will include free and participatory events and activities for all ages, abilities and incomes – over 100 events are free or cost £10 or less to attend and the Pay It Forward scheme will offer free ticket vouchers to community organisations.”

Lemn Sissay

Mr Comben thanked core sponsors – Brighton and Hove City Council and the Arts Council – and the festival’s corporate sponsors adding: “Without the support of our funders this festival would not be possible.”

