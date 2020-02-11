Inquest opens into death of Brighton ambulance paramedic

An inquest opened into the death of a Brighton ambulance paramedic today (Tuesday 11 February).

James McKeough, 48, was on his motorbike when he died in a crash with a tractor on Monday 3 February.

South East Coast Ambulance Service’s operational unit manager for Brighton and Hove, Tim Fellows, said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm that the motorcyclist who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on the A29 at Bury Hill last Monday (3 February) worked for South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“James McKeough, 48, worked as a paramedic serving the Brighton area.

“James worked for Secamb for 13 years, qualifying as a paramedic in 2013.

“He was a very popular and well-respected member of staff who will be sadly missed by colleagues and friends.

“Our thoughts are with James’s parents, brother, sister and his wife Paula, who also works as a paramedic for the service.”

An inquest into Mr McKeough’s death was opened at the Coroner’s Court in Crawley by West Sussex assistant coroner Bridget Dolan.

Sussex Police arrested a 38-year-old man, from Chichester, after the crash which happened close to the Whiteways Lodge roundabout, just north of Arundel, at about 1.40pm on Monday last week.

He was held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The force said that both Mr McKeough and the tractor driver were heading south when the crash happened, adding: “If you saw what happened, or have dash cam (footage) which may have captured the incident, please report it online or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Dunham.”

Mr McKeough died at the scene and Sussex Police said: “No other injuries have been reported.”