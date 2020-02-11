Man charged with stealing safe from Brighton karaoke bar



A man has been charged with a series of burglaries on Middle Street, Brighton.

Jody Robert Keating, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of burglary.

On Friday, 31 January, Slamstar Karaoke, The Werks Group and two further business premises within The Werks were broken into.

A safe was stolen from Slamstar Karaoke. Camera equipment and microphones were stolen from premises within the Werks Group.

Keating has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 28 February.

He has also been charged in connection with another burglary at Select Electrical Supplies, Teville Place, in Worthing on 29 September.