Albion players filmed having lots of fun with balloons

Players from Brighton and Hove Albion have been filmed having lots of fun with balloons while on their winter training break.



The players, who include Shane Duffy, Alireza Jahanbakhsh , Leandro Trossard and Pascal Gross, are all shown with the balloons to their mouths.

Watching on are team mates Davy Propper and Dale Stephens.

The film appears to have been shot in a bar or club, which Brighton and Hove News understands is in Tenerife.

The short clip was posted on Twitter and Facebook and widely shared.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Albion FC said: “The club is aware of the video circulating on social media. This matter is being dealt with internally.”

The team is next in action on Saturday, February 22, away to Sheffield United.