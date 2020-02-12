brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Hollingbury school becomes seventh with self-isolating members

Posted On 12 Feb 2020 at 7:56 am
Carden Primary School has become the seventh Brighton and Hove school where staff or pupils have been told to self-isolate.

Two families have been given the instruction by Public Health England at the Hollingbury school, which is opposite the County Oak Medical Centre.

In an email sent this morning, the school said they had been in contact with a “potential” coronavirus case, not a diagnosed one.

It read: “We have been advised that two families have been told by Public Health England to self isolate for 14 days as a a precautionary measure after coming into contact with a potential coronavirus case.

“If you wish to keep your child off school, this will be an authorised absence.”

A parent at the school told Brighton and Hove News some families were taking their kids in, but some were keeping them home.

Yesterday afternoon, a similar email was sent by Balfour Primary School, Hangleton Primary School and Varndean School.

Hangleton told parents a family had informed them they were self isolating due to a connection to one of the health centres closed yesterday.

Varndean School and Balfour both emailed families to say that a “person from the school community” had been told by Public Heath England to self-isolate for 14 days.

As with the other messages from Portslade Academy, Bevendean Primary and Cottesmore St Mary’s, parents are being reassured this is a precautionary measure – but that pupils are allowed to take authorised absence if they wish.

The Hangleton Primary message said: “For your information we have been informed by a parent that their family will be self isolating as from today there was a connection to one of the health centres affected by the coronavirus.

“The local authority has confirmed to us that Public Health England and the office of the chief medical officer are clear in their advice that schools do not need to close.”

The message, from headteacher William Deighan, said: “We have been informed that a person from our school community has been advised by Public Health England to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with a potential coronavirus case.

“I appreciate it may be concerning that someone has been told to ‘self-isolate’, however, this is a purely precautionary measure to help reduce the risk of the virus spreading. As part of self-isolation the person is not in school.

Those who have been told to “self-isolate” are being asked to avoid other people and stay at home and not go to work or school. During this time, they will be supported by Public Health England, who are monitoring them and will undertake further testing if they show any symptoms of the virus, and provide any further care needed.”

