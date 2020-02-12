Hove mental health unit given ‘coronavirus’ deep clean

A mental health assessment unit in Hove is having a deep clean after a patient with flu-like symptoms was seen there.

It is understood that the patient had recently returned from Hong Kong, one of the places in Asia on a coronavirus warning list published by Public Health England.

She was seen at the unit, the Haven Annexe at Mill View Hospital, and is believed to have since left.

It was suggested that she may be in isolation at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, although this is unconfirmed.

One NHS insider said that at the very least she would almost certainly be seen at the Royal Sussex isolation pod for testing for the virus.

Two nurses who were at the unit at Mill View are understood to have left the unit but to be in isolation as a precaution.

A Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust insider said that, contrary to initial reports, they had wanted to stay at the end of their shift so as not to risk infecting colleagues, family or friends.

The trust, which runs Mill View and the assessment unit, said last night: “We can’t comment on rumour or speculation about individuals who may have displayed any of the symptoms of coronavirus.

“We are following Public Health England guidance – like the rest of the NHS – to ensure a timely, proportionate response to any issues which arise.”