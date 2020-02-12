Portslade pupil tests negative for coronavirus

The pupil at Portslade Academy who is currently in self-isolation after coming into contact with Hove father Steve Walsh has tested negative for the virus.

The student is still following the 14-day self-isolation guidelines, but their family have told the school tests have come back clear.

Meanwhile, Lancing Prep in the Droveway, Hove has told parents a member of its school community is now self-isolating.

Portslade Aldridge Community Academy head Mark Poston emailed parents this morning to say: “A number of people have contacted the school mirroring the concerns of the whole school community for the welfare of our student in self-isolation.

“I am pleased to say that the family have updated the school that tests have been done and they are not a confirmed case.

The student will continue to follow PHE advice to self-isolate for the full recommended 14-day period.

“We will send out any further updates for parents as soon as we are informed by the council or Public Health England.”

Lancing Prep in The Droveway, Hove, says it was not contacted by Public Health England, but approached them for advice.

In an email sent this morning it said: “We have been informed that a person from our school community has been advised by PHE to self-isolate after coming into contact with a potential Coronavirus case.

“The school has not been contacted by Public Health England with regards taking any specific measures beyond the advice circulated in general. However, we have contacted them to confirm what we ought to be doing and have been advised to follow the standard advice”

It added: “One change we will be making is to postpone the bake-off which is scheduled for this Friday. We will advise regarding the new date for this and the related PTA coffee afternoon in due course.

“Public Health England and the office of the Chief Medical Officer are clear in their advice that schools do not need to close. However, I understand that this will be worrying for some of you and I would advise that you make your own decisions about school attendance.

“In line with other schools in the area, any absences taken as a precautionary measure between now and the start of half term will be authorised.

“If circumstances or advice change over half term, we will write again. Otherwise, we expect school to reopen and continue as normal after the half term break.”

PACA parents were first informed of the pupil being kept off school on Friday, the day after Mr Walsh’s case was confirmed.

Mr Poston told a local councillor that a number of pupils at a number of schools were being given similar advice.

Six more schools have now told parents that members of their community are self-isolating – some of whom have come into contact with four of the other diagnosed cases.