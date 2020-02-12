The Bootleg Beatles play Brighton in time for Christmas

Now celebrating 40 years since their debut on the West End stage in ‘Beatlemania’, the world’s Premier Beatles band, The Bootleg Beatles, continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook in history.

Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 60’s, every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and mind bogglingly accurate vocal impersonation.

Now folks in Brighton can get to enjoy the lively show just prior to Christmas as The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing at the Brighton Centre on Saturday 19th December 2020. They will be assisted with a little help from their own orchestral ensemble, and featuring a special set to mark the 50th anniversary of ‘Let It Be’, this show is an absolute must-see for Beatle-maniacs of all ages.

Check out their promo film HERE.

The Bootleg Beatles current lineup features:

Tyson Kelly (as John Lennon) – guitar, vocals, keyboards

Steven White (as Paul McCartney) – bass, vocals

Stephen Hill (as George Harrison) – guitar, vocals

Gordon Elsmore (as Ringo Starr) – drums, vocals

Tributes:

“A terrific show” Sir George Martin

“Entirely convincing.” The Times

“Less a Tribute, more a reincarnation” The Telegraph

Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual concert ticket supplier.

Visit their official website HERE.

