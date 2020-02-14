Brighton pub evacuated after car crashes into house and causes gas leak

A busy Brighton pub was evacuated this evening after a car crashed into a house, causing a gas leak.

The car smashed into the property in Bedford Place by the corner of Bedford Square, near Brighton seafront.

Nearby homes were evacuated along with the Lion and Lobster pub in Bedford Place and the corner of Sillwood Street.

A neighbour said: “A car has driven into a house near the Lion and Lobster and hit a gas main.

“They are closing off roads due to a major leak and evacuating the pub and houses.

“The fire brigade were knocking on doors and there were a few people on the street when I wandered over.

“I live round corner and could smell gas and a neighbour said what had happened.

“The current road block is outside the mosque in Bedford Place.”