Brighton Science Festival joins forces with British Airways i360 over half-term break

The Brighton Science Festival has joined forces with British Airways i360 for a hands on half-term holiday week of activities.

The link up promises activities ranging from rocket workshops to coding and hacking for girls – and “fizz-pop” science.

And everyone who goes to one of the workshops at the BA i360 will receive a voucher giving 20 per cent off a flight.

The eight-day festival starts tomorrow (Saturday 15 February) – and the first event at the BA i360 is called Kitchen Cupboard Chemistry, billed as “Masterchef meets molecules”.

The organisers said: “We throw open the kitchen cupboard and reveal the secret science within.

“Use washing powder to create oxygen, get the CO2 out of your cake mix, stock up on hydrogen using nothing but lemon juice and vinegar and make some glue from skimmed milk.”

The sessions are intended for children aged 7 to 12, who will work in pairs under the supervision of qualified chemists.

Parents can watch – and help – their children and all children will need to be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the event.

Tickets are free for the 45-minute workshops start at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm but places need to be booked in advance.

The BA i360 is hosting Rocket Factory next Thursday (20 February) and Friday (21 February).

The organisers said: “This is your chance to design, build and fly your very own rocket on Brighton beach.

“Join Jon London, star of BBC’s Stargazing Live, who will be on hand to show your budding astronauts how to build their very own rocket.

“Over the 40-minute workshop, you’ll learn how to make a rocket fly – and then put your knowledge to the test in building your very own rocket to take home.

“After, take your creation on the beach and see if you can beat the record of 120 meters in the air.

“Once you’ve launched your rocket, take your newly buzzed Buzz Lightyears up our giant spaceship and see if they can spot how the pod manages to take off to 138 meters in the pre-boarding exhibition.”

Tickets cost £6 and the workshops start at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on Thursday and at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm on Friday.

One of the free events takes place on Wednesday (19 February) and is called Robogals: Creating Tomorrow’s Engineers Today.

The organisers said: “Join Robogals for a taster session in robotics where you will learn how to navigate Lego EV3 Mindstorm robots through a challenging maze, compete in a robot obstacle course and Robot Wars!

“Robogals is a society at the University of Sussex, looking to inspire children, especially girls, to pursue engineering and STEM-related subjects.

“Currently in the UK women only represent 11 per cent of the engineering workforce and we hope to change that.

“Learn more about robotics and to get an insight into STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) subjects.

“This event is aimed at girls between the ages of 7 and 14. However, older or younger people are welcome to join. All children will need to be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the event.”

The two-hour workshops start at 10am and 1pm and, with only 20 places, booking is essential.

On Sunday 23 February there will be a series of workshops called Fizz Pop Science: Crazy Hair-Raising Workshops.

The organisers said: “Get ready for some hair-raising action! Explore circuits, conductors and insulators and create lightning.

“Some lucky volunteers will also have the chance to make their hair stand on end (humidity-dependant) with the Van De Graff generator.”

It’s suitable for 5 to 11-year-olds and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The one-hour workshops cost £7 and start at 10am, 11.30am, 2.30pm and 4pm. With limited spaces, booking is essential.

There’s an introduction to hacking with Minecraft and Python on Monday (17 February) aimed at children aged 9 and over, accompanies by an adult.

Tickets cost £15 and the organisers said: “Come and learn the skills you’ll need to succeed in the future world of work.

“Hack Minecraft using Python. Coding experience not required – but enthusiasm and curiosity absolutely required!

“In this short two-hour session, you’ll get a fast introduction to one of the most important programming languages in the world – Python.

“You’ll use it to hack the Minecraft game and find out how to automate the boring bits.

“We’ll encourage you to try things out, ask questions, change things and see what ideas you can come up with.”

The two-hour workshops start at 9am, 11.30am and 2pm.

The same workshop will run for girls on Sunday (16 February) – and the Saturday after (22 February) – under the title Coding and Hacking for Girls.

The sessions on Sunday start at noon and 2.30pm. And on Saturday 22 February, two-hour sessions start at 9am, 11.30am and 2pm.

There are more workshops at the BA i360 during the half-term break, including some with a different slant on metal, music and music-making.

The organisers added: “There is something for every inquisitive mind.”

For more information and to book places, click here.