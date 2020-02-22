Previous Story
Half time with Hodges- Sheffield United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Albion are level with the Blades at the interval.
Enda Stevens scored with a fabulous strike bit this was cancelled out by a superb header from Neal Maupay after Adam Webster won the ball from a free kick.
Albion have ridden their luck at times and both Yves Bissouma and Davy Propper have been booked.
