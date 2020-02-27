Coronavirus self isolators given all clear

Everyone who was told to self isolate after coming into contact with a cluster of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has now been given the all clear.

Public Health England (PHE) today said its actions in response to local cases are complete and had successfully stopped any spread.

Trish Mannes, deputy director for health protection at PHE South East said: “Public health actions in response to a cluster of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Brighton and Hove are now complete.

“PHE identified all five cases and tracked all known contacts.

“This vital work helped us advise and, where necessary, isolate those individuals who have been in contact with one of the positive cases.

“Any contacts of confirmed cases identified, including healthcare workers, have now completed their self-isolation and there has been no onward transmission of the virus.

“We are grateful to the people of Brighton and Hove for their continued cooperation in dealing with the situation in a manner which helped safeguard the local community.

“People in Brighton and Hove should continue to follow the public health advice being issued by the government, PHE, NHS and Brighton and Hove City Council.”

Those in self isolation included about 30 healthcare workers, a dozen or so of whom are GPs.

The County Oak Medical Centre and its branch surgery in Denesway in Hollingvury were both closed for deep cleaning after one of the coronavirus patients, Dr Catriona Greenwood, had worked an admin day there before she was diagnosed.

Another of the five people diagnosed in Brighton and Hove was a healthcare worker who had attended a training day at Hove Town Hall.

The virus was unwittingly passed on by Steve Walsh during a skiing trip in France.

Mr Walsh had picked it up during a conference in Singapore.