Council tax bills to rise and millions extra pledged for Madeira Terraces

Posted On 27 Feb 2020 at 9:37 pm
Council tax bill are to rise by 3.99 per cent from April as Brighton and Hove City Council agreed a £935 million budget for 2020-21.

The total includes £13.4 million for the restoration of the Madeira Terraces as politicians from all parties reached a broad agreement.

This is about £11 million more than the original budget proposals for the financial year starting in April.

The rise in council tax bills equates to about £63.66 a year for a typical band D property, taking the average annual bill to £1,659.11. This is up from £1,595.45 from this year.

In addition, the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s band D precept will be £199.91 – up £10 or 5.3 per cent from £189.91.

And the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Authority band D precept will be £95.53 – up £1.86 or 1.99 per cent from £93.67.

In total, most band D bills in Brighton and Hove will total £1,954.55, up £75.52 from £1,879.03.

Some people living in Rottingdean, Hanover Crescent, Marine Square and Royal Crescent will pay slightly more.

Labour council leader Nancy Platts praised councillors from all three parties for coming together to agree the extra funding for the Madeira Terraces.

Councillor Platts praised the hard work of the Save the Madeira Terraces raffle group and said the theft of lead from the terraces over Christmas had been a real blow.

Labour’s finance lead Councillor Daniel Yates said: “Budgets can be improved by amendments. Budgets can be improved by listening. And budgets can be improved by co-operation.

“But this city can best be improved by an ongoing Labour administration.”

The amended budget, he said, with the extra money for the seafront, was a win for future generations.

The revenue budget totals £775 million for running day-to-day council services, including schools and housing. This is more than £2 million a day.

The capital budget totals about £160 million and covers investments in housing, regeneration, schools and highways and transport.

Councillor Joe Miller, for the Conservatives, said: “For one fifth of my lifetime, you have been unable to walk on the Madeira Terraces.

“There has been a great deal of investment on the west side of the seafront but for too long there hasn’t been enough investment on the east side.”

He also thanked the public for fundraising and said that it was now important to make real progress.

