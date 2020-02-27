Man charged with murder over seafront hit and run

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a young man died after being hit by a car which ploughed into a crowd on Brighton seafront.

Iftekhar Khondaker, 33, will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with the murder of Suel Delgado and the attempted murder of two more men.

Mr Delgado, 20, a promising footballer, died after being hit by a BMW X6 car in Marine Parade on Sunday, December 1 last year.

Khondaker, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, is currently in custody.