Man to stand trial accused of stealing cash from cafe staffroom

A Brighton man has been charged with breaking into a cafe staffroom and rifling through a handbag to steal £45 in cash.

Simon Hornby, 49, went into Wafflemeister in West Street, Brighton, on 20 September last year.

He’s accused of going into the staffroom and looking through bags and taking the cash belonging to Mary Marino.

Today at Brighton Magistrates Court, he pleaded not guilty to burglary.

Hornby, of Lewes Road, Brighton, was told he would stand trial at the same court on April 20.