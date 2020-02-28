Second man charged over Brighton seafront murder

A second man has been charged by police investigating a murder on Brighton seafront.

Both men are due in court today.

Sussex Police said: “A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a Crawley man in an incident in Brighton in December.

“Irfan Khondaker, 26, unemployed, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, has been charged with assisting an offender.

“Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, unemployed, also of Caithness Road, Mitcham, was earlier charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

“Both men are due to appear before Brighton magistrates on Friday (28 February).

“Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, from Crawley, sadly died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries following a collision with a BMW X6 in Marine Parade at 5.20am on Sunday 1 December.

“Two other men, aged 18 and 22, were seriously injured in the incident.”