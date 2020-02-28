brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Texas…The BIG one! 24 date UK tour including Brighton

Sharleen Spiteri from Texas will be playing live in Brighton

For over 30 years, Texas have proved themselves to be one of Scotland’s best ever bands and nothing short of a national treasure south of the border. A new album, the follow up to their acclaimed 2017 release ‘Jump On Board,’ will come later this year on BMG.

To coincide with the release, the band will play a massive 24 date tour kicking off in Belfast on October 6th and finishing November 8th in Margate. They play the Brighton Centre on the 30th October. Last December Texas played a sold out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest selling show ever.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’, the band played the entire album. After the overwhelming success of that show, Texas have decided to do the same on their forthcoming tour, coupled with a set list compiled of songs both old and new. Tickets go on sale Friday March 6th at 10am.

Formed in 1986 by the undeniably brilliant Sharleen Spiteri and her partner in crime,
Johnny McElhone, they have made consistently great music throughout their stellar
career having sold over 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, 3 No.1 UK albums and 8 top ten UK albums including their latest ‘Jump On Board’.

Texas play the following dates:
October
Tues 6th BELFAST, Waterfront
Thurs 8th SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 9th GUILDFORD, G Live
Sat 10th BOURNEMOUTH, IC
Mon 12th CARDIFF, St David’s Hall
Tues 13th OXFORD, New Theatre
Thurs 15th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall
Fri 16th HULL, Bonus Arena
Sat 17th GLASGOW, Hydro
Mon 19th LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic
Tues 20th BATH, Forum
Thurs 22nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall
Fri 23rd HARROGATE, Convention Centre
Sat 24th LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru
Mon 26th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall
Tues 27th LONDON, Palladium
Fri 30th BRIGHTON, Centre
Sat 31st NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall
November
Sun 1st STOKE, Victoria Hall
Tues 3rd LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall
Weds 4th NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall
Fri 6th HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre
Sat 7th NORTHAMPTON, Derngate
Sun 8th MARGATE, Winter Gardens

Tickets for the Texas Brighton Centre concert can be purchased from their Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

www.texas.uk.com

Tour flyer

