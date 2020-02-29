5 of the more obscure fixtures as Albion take on Palace in a first ever Leap Year Day clash

Albion take on arch rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex this lunch time in the sixth Premier League clash between the teams, but there have been a few games you might have forgotten about.

1) The clubs first met on Christmas Day 1920. Albion lost 2-0 at the Goldstone in their debut Division 3 South season. They lost again 3-2 at Selhurst two days later.

2) On the last day of September 1936 Albion beat Palace 3-2 at the Goldstone in the virtually forgotten Division 3 South League Cup. Over 3000 went to the Goldstone. Not bad for a Wednesday night with no floodlights.

3) The Seagulls beat the Eagles 3-2 at the height of the rivalry in October 1985 at Selhurst in the much maligned and probably unnecessary Full Members Cup. A lowly attended competition that was discontinued in the early 90’s

4)……but not before it was re-named and given sponsorship to allow the clubs to meet in the Zenith Data Systems Cup in February 1991. Albion lost 2-0 at the Goldstone. The fact the clubs hadn’t met for over two years ensured a bumper crowd. Celebrity weepest and failed Albion trialist Ian Wright was on the scoresheet for Palace.

5) One of Albion’s first ever games at Gillingham during the controversial ground share was a friendly against Palace on August 2nd 1997. Not only did the visitors win 1-0, the sparse Albion contingent were taunted by their Palace counterparts with a chant of ‘’where’s the Goldstone gone’’