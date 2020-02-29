All ages welcome at music ‘Minifest’ in Brighton

Well this is a pleasant surprise, an all ages ‘Minifest’ event in central Brighton to be held across two days in April.

It certainly makes a change when a music venue event is open to anybody. Those that are younger than 18 years old, rarely get a look in at the more compact venues in Brighton but ‘The Hope & Ruin RUINFEST’ is about to buck that trend.

Local promoter Acid Box are presenting the first ‘RUINFEST’ in collaboration with The Hope & Ruin Brighton and Arts Council England. It is an ongoing weekender style event, each time an independent local promoter at the helm, hosting two days of festivities and featuring exceptional artists and bands throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Each event brings a different genre of music as well as creative workshops and DJ’s spread over one weekend.

The Hope & Ruin have been granted a special licence for the ‘RUINFEST’ weekend, to open up the venue for a younger audience to enjoy live music.

There is the option to buy weekend tickets or tickets for just one day of your choice, but you will be missing half of the action! So what is this action, I hear you cry? Here you go:

The Hope & Ruin has the benefit of being able to put events on across two levels. There’s the ‘downstairs’ which is actually at street level, and then there’s the music room upstairs on the first floor.

‘RUINFEST’ will be running at The Hope & Ruin on Saturday 11th April – 4pm-11pm and Sunday 12th April – 3pm-10pm. The venue is located 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, which is a stone’s throw up from Brighton Clock Tower. There are many bus stops right nearby and Brighton Main Railway Station can be found at the top end of Queens Road. It is not far from the Churchill Square shopping centre and the several nearby car parks.

Day 1 – Saturday:

Downstairs on Saturday 11th April – 4pm-11pm will feature DJs Acid Box & Friends, plus a Synth Workshop

Upstairs on Saturday 11th April – 4pm-11pm will feature 4 live bands. Click on their names to visit each of their Facebook pages:

The Cosmic Dead

The Eskimo Chain

Hotwax

Honeybadger

Day 2 – Sunday:

Downstairs on Sunday 12th April – 3pm-10pm will feature Mr Bongo DJ’s and CULT MILK psychedelic art Workshop.

Upstairs on Sunday 12th April – 3pm-10pm will feature 4 live bands. Click on their names to visit each of their Facebook pages:

Levitation Room

Special Guests TBA

Hanya

Captain Süün

Obviously with such an event there have to be rules in place and so please help them to make this exciting event work by reading conditions below:

This is an all ages event. Under 16’s must be accompanied by someone 18 or over (maximum 4 under 16’s per adult). Please do not buy tickets if an adult isn’t attending with you. The adult attending must also have a ticket for the event. 16 and 17 year old’s can attend unaccompanied. Anyone under the legal drinking age of 18 found in possession of alcohol will be asked to leave.

Weekend Tickets are £15

Day Tickets are £12

Under 18’s Weekend Tickets are £5 (but read the information above first)

Purchase your tickets from:

Seetickets / Dice / Fatsoma / Under 18’s Seetickets / Resident Brighton

This event is supported by Arts Council England.

