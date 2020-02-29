Previous Story
Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0
Posted On 29 Feb 2020
The teams are level at the break but it was Albion who have had the best chance so far as Leandro Trossard broke and crossed for Solly March who fired into the side netting from six yards out.
Neither keeper has had a big save to make.
An incident between Ezequiel Schelotto and Wilfried Zaha saw the Albion substitute given a yellow card.
The pair continued to niggle each other as Schelotto continues to warm up.
