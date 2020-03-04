brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

‘Trail Of Dead’ Brighton gig report

Posted On 04 Mar 2020 at 2:22 pm
By :
Comment: 0

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead live at Patterns, Brighton 29.02.20 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

…AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF THE DEAD + ALEX HENRY FOSTER & THE LONG SHADOWS – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 29.02.20

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead (almost universally known as Trail of Dead) materialise at Patterns in Brighton to promote their latest album ‘X: The Godless Void and Other Stories’. First however, we are entertained by the utterly astonishing Alex Henry Foster & The Long Shadows.

Alex Henry Foster & The Long Shadows live at Patterns, Brighton 29.02.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

My first reaction is: “Where the hell did this guy come from?” Montreal, Canada actually, but that’s rather beside the point. Alex is indeed a brilliant musician. Aside from handling lead vocals, he also plays keyboards and guitar. At one point he uses an e-bow and a bottleneck on the guitar at the same time. He has put together a brilliant band. They have been together for less than a year – their first gig together was in July 2019. They are superb musicians – at one point two of them are on drums. Swapping instruments seems to be second nature to them.

The music is kinda punk inspired prog metal. Their main set consists of three songs, which are respectively 15, 15 and 20 minutes long. They don’t appear to be that long though. At no point is there anything that the audience might get bored by. They gain a well deserved encore. Keep an eye out for them. You won’t be disappointed.

Alex Henry Foster & The Long Shadows setlist:
‘Slow Pace Of The Winds’
‘Summertime Departures’
‘The Hunter (By The Seaside Window)’

alexhenryfoster.com

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead live at Patterns, Brighton 29.02.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

The Trail of Dead seem to have been around forever. The fact that they are headlining venues as small as Patterns must be as mystifying to them as it is to me. They are one of the most arresting and engaging live bands on the stage today. They are currently on their tenth album and have a diverse and interesting back catalogue. They should be huge!!! Maybe the Gods will smile on them eventually.

Initially I wonder whether the bulk of their back catalogue is going to be ignored tonight: five of the first seven songs being from their new album. Still, that’s by no means a complaint as the new album is a truly wondrous thing. Opener ‘The Opening Crescendo’ does exactly what it says on the packaging. The new songs are interspersed with ‘It Was There That I Saw You’ from ‘Source Tags & Codes’ and ‘Isis Unveiled’ from ‘The Century of Self’ as a reward for us being good and welcoming the new material warmly. Let’s face it – there would be no reason for us not to be!!!

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead live at Patterns, Brighton 29.02.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

The hoped-for tour of the back catalogue then commences in earnest with ‘How Near, How Far’ from ‘Source Tags & Codes’. ‘Source Tags & Codes’ and ‘Worlds Apart’ are heavily represented, and there are a couple of selections from 1999’s ‘Madonna’ as well.

The Trail of Dead remain a formidable live proposition. Jason Reece and Conrad Keely swap over guitar and drumming duties more than once. To describe them as a powerful live band doesn’t begin to do them justice. They ooze rock ‘n’ roll attitude, but not in a boorish way. It’s not the way they talk it, it’s the way they walk it. After set closer ‘Another Morning Stoner’, they play one encore before the plug is pulled. Jason talks to the sound guy but curfews are curfews apparently. Shame, they’re on absolutely top form. Next time they play, make Trail of Dead’s collective day punks and buy a ticket. Maybe they’ll play a slightly bigger venue then.

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead setlist:
‘The Opening Crescendo’
‘All Who Wander’
‘It Was There That I Saw You’
‘Into The Godless Void’
‘Isis Unveiled’
‘Don’t Look Down’
‘Children Of The Sky’
‘How Near How Far’
‘Bells Of Creation’
‘Let It Dive’
‘Worlds Apart’
‘Weight Of The Sun (Or The Post-Modern Prometheus)’
‘Homage’
‘Clair De Lune’
‘Caterwaul’
‘Will You Smile Again?’
‘Relative Ways’
‘Mistakes & Regrets’
‘Another Morning Stoner’

For further information, visit their official website www.trailofdead.com

Gig flyer

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
March 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Resident Members fly free at BA i360 this Friday

Posted On22 Jan 2020

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com