University says new coronavirus patient has not visited Brighton since return to UK

The University of Sussex has told students that someone “associated with Sussex” has tested positive for coronavirus after travelling abroad – but since returning to the UK, they have not been in Brighton.

The university emailed students this morning to give them the news and reassure them there is no need for any special measures.

The email says: “We want to make you aware that Public Health England (PHE) has informed the University that an individual associated with Sussex has tested positive for the virus, following travel overseas.

“However, as they have not visited Brighton or our campus since travelling, PHE has confirmed there is no need for any special measures and that campus activities should continue as normal. There has been no confirmed case of coronavirus on our campus.

“We don’t want you to worry about this development, and it’s important to remember that nothing has changed on our campus.

“We are sharing this so you have full confidence that the University will always be open with you on the issues you care and need to know about.

“At the present time students are advised to go about their day to day business as usual whilst continuing to follow all the basic Coronavirus precautions as advised by the government which you can view on the NHS website.”