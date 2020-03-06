Official figures show six confirmed coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove

The first breakdown of confirmed UK coronavirus cases by local authority shows six in Brighton and Hove.

The figures were released as the number of confirmed cases across the country saw its biggest jump yet, with 48 new cases bringing the total to 163.

Five of the Brighton and Hove cases had already been announced as part of the cluster around Hove father Steve Walsh, who picked up the virus at a conference in Singapore.

It’s not known when the sixth case was confirmed, but it’s possible it also related to this cluster, as one of those cases was announced without disclosing a location.

A patient at the Haven assessment hub at Millview Hospital in Hove and a student at the University of Sussex both tested negative for the virus last month.

Yesterday, the University of Sussex said someone associated with the university had tested positive – but they had not visited Brighton since returning from abroad, where it’s believed they contracted the virus.

Scores of people who had come into contact with the five confirmed cases were told to self-isolate for 14 days, including about a dozen medics, a yoga teacher, pub staff and a taxi driver.

Last week, Public Health England said all of these had been given the all clear.

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove said yesterday there had been no new cases diagnosed in Brighton and Hove.