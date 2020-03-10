Diverted lorry hits house

A lorry on diversion from roadworks has hit a house in Hanover this evening.

Firefighters are on the scene and at 8.40pm both Southover Street and Belgrave Street were closed to traffic.

The damaged house is on Billam Terrace, part of Belgrave Street.

Resident Sue Avery has been told to stay to the back of the house while the fire safety check it is still structurally sound.

She said: “All evening we had heavy traffic coming along Belgrave Street.

“Five lorries turned that corner this evening.

“The McDonalds lorry went up on the pavement and hit my wheelie bin.

“Then as he reversed he took a corner of my house with him – and our neighbour’s car.”

The lorry was branded with McDonald’s logos.

Another one was seen attempting to negotiate Southover Street higher up the hill earlier in the evening.

A National Express coach and a double decker bus have also been spotted in Hanover streets this evening.

Traffic is being diverted through Hanover this evening because of overnight resurfacing of roads, part of the Valley Gardens project.