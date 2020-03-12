Hands Off Gretel Brighton concert postponed until 12th May

To coincide with their recently announced headline tour for Spring 2020, Barnsley’s ferocious four piece Hands Off Gretel have revealed details of ‘The Angry’ EP set for release on their own Puke Pop Records on 9th March 2020.

The three tracks – ‘She Thinks She’s Punk Rock N Roll’, ‘Don’t Touch’ and ‘Bigger Than Me’ – are all live favourites that fans have repeatedly asked the band to release, and were recorded with Jim Pinder at Tree House Studio in Chesterfield.

The EP will be available on CD and limited edition 10” white vinyl – alongside all major download and streaming platforms – and can be pre-ordered now from www.handsoffgretel.co.uk

Talking about the EP, singer Lauren Tate, who also designed the artwork, said: “It was great to get into the studio and record some tracks that didn’t make it onto the album. ‘The Angry’ EP captures the energy and aggression of our live shows, which is something we totally wanted to do after releasing our latest album, which has a more polished sound. The EP is honest and raw, just how punk rock tracks should be, and we know these are favourites with our fans so it’s great to finally release them”.

The release coincides with the band’s huge headline tour of the UK and Ireland in the Spring. They will now be performing at the Green Door Store in Brighton on Tuesday 12th May 2020 instead of Friday 13th March 2020. Grab your tickets quickly, before they all go! Purchase them HERE.

Speaking about the tour, singer Lauren said: “We are looking forward so much to getting back out on tour and kicking off in Ireland, which will be our first time playing there. Our tour in 2019 was fantastic; we had so many sold out gigs and we’re hoping we can do the same in 2020. The crowds have definitely grown and it’s nice to see the hard work finally paying off; playing to a full room is what any band works towards. There are some new venues on the tour as well, which we’re really looking forward to.”

Hands Off Gretel revive the white-hot rage of riot grrrl and grunge mixed with bubblegum pop. Following an incredibly busy and successful 2019 which included the release of their highly acclaimed second album, ‘I Want The World’, a largely sold out 38 date UK and EU tour, and appearances at major festivals including Isle of Wight, Kendal Calling and Y Not, the ‘Don’t Touch’ tour in February, March, April and May is their biggest yet.

22-year-old Lauren Tate fronts Hands Off Gretel. She has written both of the band’s albums as well as releasing and touring a solo album in 2019 on her own record label. She also designs all the band’s artwork and merchandise and is the creative force behind their DIY videos which have amassed over two million views on YouTube alone.

Speaking about the second album ‘I Want The World’, Lauren says: “It feels like I wrote this album six years ago in a school toilet whilst skipping class and hiding from the world. I felt so ostracised and alone, like I didn’t fit in anywhere. It became my mission to sing for the outcasts, the weird kids, the ones that feel misrepresented in society and left behind like I do. I made it my obligation at 15 to make as much noise as possible as a young woman, to challenge everything.”

Hands Off Gretel are completed by drummer Sam Hobbins from Brigg; guitarist Sean Bon from Ireland; and bassist Becky Baldwin from Bristol.

