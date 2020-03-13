Food from cancelled Albion game donated to the homeless



Brighton and Hove Albion have donated food originally purchased for the hospitality lounges and retail kiosks, for the match against Arsenal, originally scheduled for tomorrow, to the city’s homeless community.

The move comes after Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas called on communities not to forget food banks and homeless charities during the coronavirus crisis, instead of panic buying.

The club has donated all surplus fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products and sandwiches to Sussex Homeless Support, and a team from the organisation will be collecting the food from the American Express Community Stadium this afternoon.

It will then be used to serve and provide food across various night shelters and soup kitchens in and around the Brighton & Hove area.

Meanwhile, the club says any supporter who has purchased a ticket for the Arsenal home match is advised that the ticket will be valid for the rescheduled match date.

Those who have purchased tickets for our forthcoming Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches and the Women’s FA Cup Quarter Final at Crawley Town FC should also wait until the re-arranged fixture dates are known.

Following the postponement of all Premier League matches until 4 April, the on-sale of upcoming Premier League home and away games including Liverpool and Manchester City at home and Southampton away has been postponed until further notice.

