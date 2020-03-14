Brighton mini-festival cancels due to Coronavirus worries

The organisers of the popular Hidden Herd annual Brighton music mini-festival, have decided to err on the side of caution and have pulled the plug on the event due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The event was due to feature a dozen up and coming artists and was being held across two stages (upstairs and downstairs) within Patterns in Brighton on Saturday 21st March.

Ticket holders for this event should contact the company that they purchased the tickets from for further information/refund.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.