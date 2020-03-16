Coronavirus latest – Brighton Pride keeps watching brief on rules about mass gatherings

The organisers of Brighton Pride said that they will not decide whether to go ahead or cancel because of coronavirus until nearer the event.

July is the cut-off point, according to Pride’s head of engagement Jayne Babb who addressed the Brighton and Hove City Council Licensing Committee last week.

She said that the organisers were monitoring the situation week by week.

But, with the event still more than four months away, preparations would continue for the moment, with Pride estimated to be worth £20 million to the Brighton and Hove economy.

At the moment Pride organisers were keeping a watching brief on the up-to-date advice on large gatherings from Public Health England, the council and the government.

Ms Babb said that the Pride Village Party would stay in the same area.

The only changes would involve discussions with new business owners within the St James’s Street area.

At the moment, the organisers were working with the council’s licensing department to try to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Ms Babb said that over the party weekend in August the area would be glass-free.

Pride was also working with venues to encourage the use of reusable cups which, she said, helped reduce litter in Preston Park and the Old Steine last year.

Last year two venues used reusable cups and others were looking into paper and other non-plastic alternatives.

More toilets were planned but, despite increases on previous years, there were always queues, Ms Babb said.

Pride was also supporting plans by Ocean’s 8 to run a beach clean during the weekend even though no official Pride events take place there.