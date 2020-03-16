Previous Story
Brighton concert venues close!
Posted On 16 Mar 2020
As anticipated, Brighton concert venues are announcing their immediate closures in the light of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Concorde 2 have posted:
Brighton Dome have announced:
The Old Market have announced:
The Pipeline has also posted:
Many other concerts at other venues In Brighton are also at risk. Even the GIRLI’s intimate tour of Living Rooms has been postponed, see below:
The Back Beat Bar have published this:
More Brighton concert venues are expected to make their own announcements during the next few days.
