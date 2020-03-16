Budget provides strong response to coronavirus – and vital investment for beyond

The Conservative government’s budget last week was the first of this decade, the first outside the EU in 50 years and the first of this government.

It was delivered in challenging times by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

It prepares the way for security today and lays the foundations for prosperity tomorrow.

Many will be worried about the impact of covid-19 on their lives.

But because the foundations of our economy are strong, the Conservative government has been able to set out one of the most comprehensive economic responses of any government anywhere in the world to date.

Though this virus will have a significant impact on our economy, it will be temporary.

But the coronavirus is not the only challenge we face.

We have just had an election where people voted for change.

This budget delivers our manifesto pledges and will

let hard-working families keep more of what they earn

back business to innovate, invest and trade

invest in science and research

deliver green growth and protect our environment

level up, with new roads, railways, broadband and homes

deliver record funding for our NHS and public services

…

The election last December delivered a clear verdict.

Now the people’s government has crafted a budget which delivers on our promises to the British people.

It is the budget of a government that get things done.

Councillor Steve Bell is the leader of the Conservative group on Brighton and Hove City Council.