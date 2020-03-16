brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus crisis latest – Hove school send two year groups home

Posted On 16 Mar 2020 at 10:07 pm
A Hove school has sent two whole year groups home for the rest of the month because of the coronavirus crisis.

King’s School said: “Regrettably we are closed to all year 8 and year 9 students for two weeks due to staff shortages arising from recent government guidance.

“Year 7, 10 and 11 students should come to school as normal tomorrow (Tuesday 17 March).”

Head teacher Sarah Price wrote in a letter to parents and carers: “Many of you will have followed the government’s press conference this afternoon.

“Their advice has now changed and those who live in the same household as someone who has coronavirus symptoms (high temperature, cough) are being asked to stay at home for 14 days as are pregnant women and those with a number of existing health conditions.

“Schools are being asked to stay open for now.

“Unfortunately we have a number of staff who need to stay at home to follow the revised government advice.

“This means that we cannot safely staff the school for all students so I have regrettably taken the decision for us to close to all year 8 and year 9 students for two weeks starting from tomorrow.

“These year groups will be able to return from Monday 30 March, assuming further government advice is not issued before then.

“Work will be set for these year groups … by midday on Wednesday.

“Year 7, year 10 and year 11 students should continue to attend school unless they are exhibiting covid-19 symptoms themselves or there is someone in their household who is exhibiting these symptoms (high temperature and/or new continuous cough).

“If this is the case, they should stay at home for 14 days and follow government advice.

“We are aware of a number of students who are already staying at home and following the previous government advice to self-isolate for seven days.

“If this applies to your child, we will automatically extend their authorised absence for a further seven days and you do not need to contact us.

 

Sarah Price

“I am afraid that we are unable to provide work for students who are self-isolating in years y and 10. We simply do not have the staffing capacity to do this at the present time and ask for your understanding on this matter.

“For those isolating in year 11 we will do our best to provide work.

“Please also note … all sporting fixtures are cancelled until the end of term.

“I am sorry that the current global situation is leading to uncertainty and disruption for you all.

“We deeply regret the loss of our students’ learning time but clearly we must follow national advice and ensure the safety of our students on site at all times.

“These are certainly challenging times for our students and we recognise that they are feeling anxious.

“Please reassure them that we continue to be here for them.

“We will continue to support those in school pastorally and would be grateful if you can encourage year 7, 10 and 11 students to work with staff at this time to ensure our reduced community can operate smoothly in our usual calm and orderly fashion.”

