Fairtrade puts positive change in our hands

Fairtrade Fortnight has just ended, where we celebrate the impact that Fairtrade has in the global community and call for further support and action.

Fairtrade is all about better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.

The Fairtrade Foundation co-ordinate global efforts but we also have great local initiatives in this area.

Fairtrade Fortnight this year has focused on a public campaign for the right to a living income for farmers across the world.

We import a lot of our favourite foods here in the UK but conventional trade traditionally discriminates against the poorest farmers in low-income countries.

Fairtrade Standards require companies to pay sustainable prices for these imported farmed goods, which means when you see the Fairtrade logo, you can be sure that the cocoa farmers behind your chocolate bar are paid enough to actually live on.

Fairtrade means that farmers and workers have a safety net to protect them from low prices for their crops, as well as a communal fund to improve social, environmental and economic conditions.

Fairtrade also invests in women’s empowerment, ensuring female farmers have a voice in their community, are represented in decision-making and have an independent income.

Fairtrade standards also place environmental protections at the forefront, supporting farmers to protect the planet.

Fairtrade Fortnight is about telling you that positive change is in your hands. It’s really easy to buy Fairtrade. There are over 6,000 Fairtrade products including our everyday tea and coffee, to treats like chocolates and flowers.

The more of us who buy Fairtrade products over traditional imported goods, the greater the impact in poorer communities across the globe.

Fairtrade Fortnight may be over but we are lucky to have some great outlets in our city. Check out Love That Stuff in Brighton Marina for handmade clothes, jewellery and household goods and the Fair Shop in Queen’s Road which specialises in ethical fashion. For food and wine pop into your local Co-op which stock lots of Fairtrade items.

We can all do our bit to make Brighton and Hove the lead city for an ethical economy and whatever you need, Fairtrade has it covered.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.