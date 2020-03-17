Previous Story
Brighton theatres and concert venues close while others announce cancellations
Posted On 17 Mar 2020 at 4:23 pm
As anticipated, Brighton theatres and concert venues are announcing their immediate closures in the light of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The Theatre Royal Brighton have posted:
The Komedia Brighton have announced:
The Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham have announced:
The Brighton Centre have announced:
The Hope & Ruin has also posted:
The Green Door Store have published this:
